Leeds welcome Douglas back from injury

Barry Douglas has returned to Leeds United after recovering from his hamstring injury, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post. The 29-year-old had missed Leeds’ last four Championship games but is expected to return to the fray in time for Sunday’s trip to face Wigan Athletic. He played 60 minutes in the reserve team against Hull City on Monday.
Douglas, who joined Leeds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July, has made 11 appearances in all competitions, making three assists. The Scotland international, who has represented his country on one occasion, primarily operates as a left-back and was a regular under Marcelo Bielsa before his injury.
While the defender has been out of the first-team, Tom Pearce and Stuart Dallas both operated at left-back. Given Douglas is back playing football, albeit for the reserves, he may be deemed fit enough to start against Wigan on the weekend. He missed four league games but was only absent for three weeks. Leeds didn’t suffer too much without him either.
United are currently second in the Championship table with 27 points from 15 games, coming off the back of two wins and two draws from their previous five. They’ve lost twice just all season.
