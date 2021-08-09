Leeds want to sign Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic – report

Leeds are keen to sign Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic this summer according to a report from Tutto Mercato Web.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has already strengthen his ranks at Elland Road this summer.

Leeds have signed Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson, meanwhile Jack Harrison’s loan deal has been made permanent.

Central midfield is definitely an area where Bielsa would like to bolster further still, however, in order to provide more competition and cover for Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds want Lukic

TMW reckon that Bielsa wants to bring the 24-year-old midfielder to West Yorkshire this summer.

According to The Sun, the 18-capped Serbia international could be available for a real bargain fee of just £8.5 million this summer.

Last season for Torino, Lukic bagged three goals in 32 games.

He averaged 23.8 passes per game during those outings and recorded an impressive 81% completion rate.

The Serbian is a tidy player and is very comfortable when in possession of the football. That is obviously a prerequisite for anyone who plays under Bielsa at Leeds.

£8.5 million seems like decent value for a player with Lukic’s talent and skillset. At just 24, he has plenty of time left ahead of him to improve even further still as well.

And Leeds fans will be hoping that just like Lukic’s namesake John who lifted the league title at Elland Road in 1992, he can help Bielsa’s current team achieve some real success.

Read also: Door reportedly now wide open for Leeds to sign Brazilian

Stats obtained via Who Scored