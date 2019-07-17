Leeds want to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool

Leeds are interested in signing the Liverpool winger Ryan Kent this summer.
According to Daily Record, Rangers are keen on the player as well.
Kent was on loan at Rangers last season and he made quite the impression. He was one of their best players.
It is no surprise that Steven Gerrard wants to bring him back.
The 22-year-old scored 6 goals from the wide areas last season.
The report from Daily Record claims that Marcelo Bielsa has made a personal scouting mission to check on the player and he is keen on bringing him to Elland Road.
Kent has the talent to make an impact in the Championship and it will be interesting to see if they make an offer for the player now.
Liverpool do not have the player in their first team plans and they are likely to let go of him for the right price. A loan deal might be on the cards as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Both Rangers and Leeds could use someone like Kent. He would add pace, flair and goals to their side.
Leeds will be chasing promotion next season and they are in need of additions in the attack. A good attacking unit could have helped Leeds secure promotion this summer.
It seems that Bielsa is looking to fix those issues before the start of the next season.
A good striker and a winger would be ideal for Leeds.