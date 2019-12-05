Leeds want to sign Rhian Brewster on loan

Leeds are interested in signing Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool.
According to The Times, the Whites are plotting a move for the highly talented striker who has managed to break into Liverpool’s first team squad already.
Brewster is highly rated at Anfield but he isn’t a regular starter yet. He could use some game time right now and a loan move to Elland Road would be ideal for him as well.
Marcelo Bielsa is a top class manager and has a similar style to that of Jurgen Klopp. A move to Leeds could prepare Brewster for the step up to Liverpool’s starting lineup in future.
As for Leeds, they need reinforcements in attack right now. Bamford isn’t scoring consistently and Nketiah might get recalled back to Arsenal in January.
Leeds are fighting for promotion and they cannot afford to take any risks right now. They must look to bring in another striker in January regardless of what happens with Nketiah.
Brewster has shown in the cup games that he is ready for the Championship level and he could be a valuable option for Bielsa during the second half of the season.
Swansea are keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.