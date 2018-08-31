Leeds vs Middlesbrough Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Updates

Leeds United host Middlesbrough in the Championship this week and both teams will be looking to add to their impressive start to the campaign.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are unbeaten in the league so far and they are rightly at the top of the table. However, Middlesbrough aren’t far behind. Tony Pulis’s men are level on points with the Whites and are second on goal difference.
A win here for either side will give them some breathing space at the top of the table.
Leeds crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Preston and the home fans will be expecting a reaction here. Bielsa will be expected to field a full strength eleven for this game and Boro will need to be at their best to get a win here.
The likes of Blackman, Dallas, Shaughnessy, Pearce, Baker, Roberts, Shackleton, Harrison, and Bamford are all expected to be dropped for this one.
The home side will be without Liam Cooper due to injury. Midfield duo Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw will also play no part here for similar reasons.
As for Boro, Rudy Gestede is injured. Martin Braithwaite is also unlikely to feature as he is unsettled right now. The player has asked to leave the club.
Predicted Leeds Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Peacock-Farrell; Ayling, Berardi, Jansson, Douglas; Phillips; Hernandez, Saiz, Klich, Alioski; Roofe
Predicted Middlesbrough Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Randolph; Flint, Fry, Ayala; Shotton, Clayton, Besic, Howson, Friend; Hugill, Assombalonga
Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Middlesbrough