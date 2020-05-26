Leeds very interested in Cyle Larin

Leeds United are interested in signing Cyle Larin this summer.

The player has impressed during his loan spell at Zulte this season and he has 9 goals and 11 assists to his name so far.

The Whites could use more attacking quality and Bielsa’s side are thought to be serious about signing the player as per reports (via Sportwitness)

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on a deal with Besiktas now.

Apparently, the player could be signed for a fee of around €2.5m. Zulte have an option to sign him permanently for that price.

If the Belgian outfit do not act soon, Leeds might get the chance to snap him up this summer.

The reported valuation is quite reasonable as well and Leeds should be able to afford the player without any problems.

Their finances are set for a boost if they can secure promotion to the Premier League. That would help them secure these transfers.

Furthermore, Premier League football would make Leeds an attractive proposition for most players.

Players like Larin would certainly be tempted to play for the Whites in the Premier League next season.

If Leeds come calling, the likes of Zulte will struggle to convince the player to join them.