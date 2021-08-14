Leeds unwilling to pay £8m for Lewis O’Brien

Leeds United have been heavily linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer.

It is an open secret that Leeds are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer, mainly someone who can provide a backup option for Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds wanted to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea on loan this summer, but Crystal Palace moved ahead of them to secure his signature.

They have now earmarked O’Brien as a potential option, but there are obstacles that need to be overcome.

The Athletic journalist, Phil Hay, has claimed that both Leeds and Bielsa like him, and they have been tracking him for a while now.

The Championship outfit value the 22-year-old midfielder at around £8 million, and Leeds feel their valuation is over the top.

As a result, Leeds are yet to come up with a formal bid for the player, and they have not made any progress in this case.

Having said that there’s still time left in this window, and a move to Leeds would appeal to the player.

We covered yesterday that Crystal Palace (why always them?) have joined the race to sign O’Brien this summer as well.

Leeds fans won’t be pleased if the Eagles make a formal bid and snap him up right under their noses.

Hay has also suggested that Bielsa is also a keen admirer of both Ryan Kent and Daniel James, but Leeds are yet to make an attempt to sign a winger.

