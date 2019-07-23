Leeds United’s interest in Romaine Sawyers ‘wide of the mark’

Earlier this week, Football Insider claimed that Leeds United are looking to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers in the summer transfer window.
Leeds, as well as Scottish champions Celtic, have had a bid rejected earlier in the summer but the 27-year-old has been continuously linked with a move to Elland Road.
However, the Daily Mirror’s highly reliable journalist David Anderson has claimed that such rumours are ‘wide of the mark’.
I understand reports linking Leeds with Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers are wide of the mark. #lufc
— David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) July 23, 2019
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks with the Bees over a deal for their captain.
Sawyers has just one year left on his contract with Brentford believed to be holding out for a £3m fee if he makes a move to the Hawthorns.
Slaven Bilic is keen to bolster his midfield following the departures of Gareth Barry and James Morrison, and has earmarked Sawyers as a perfect fit for his side.
Leeds are well stocked in the central midfield region with Marcelo Bielsa can rely on Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw.
Sawyers has only one year left on his contract, and he could be a real bargain for Leeds.