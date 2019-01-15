Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United yet to meet Swansea’s asking price for Daniel James

15 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Swansea, Transfer News & Rumours


According to the ever reliable Phil Hay, the Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Leeds United are not yet close to signing Daniel James from Swansea City at the moment.

The Whites are close to signing Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid, and once they complete the move, they will probably look into agreeing a deal for the 21-year-old.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Leeds retain firm interest in James, and that the winger is a leading target for Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine is looking to strengthen his options out wide after shifting Pablo Hernandez from the right flank to a central position to compensate for the loss of Samuel Saiz who joined Getafe.

Earlier the YEP reported that the young Swansea attacker is valued in excess of £3m, and the Whites are weighing up an offer. However, it seems Leeds are yet to match Swansea’s valuation.

The Wales international joined Swansea as a youngster from Hull City’s academy in 2014. He made his debut at the start of this season, and is under contract with Swansea for another 18 months.

