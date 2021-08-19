Leeds United working to sign Leo Hjelde from Celtic

Premier League outfit Leeds United are reportedly working to sign the Celtic defender Leo Hjelde this summer.

According to a report from Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are keen on signing the left-sided centre half this summer.

Celtic left-back Matthew Anderson was a target for the Whites as well but they have failed with multiple attempts to sign the defender so far.

Hjelde is highly rated at Celtic and he has a big future ahead of him. The 18-year-old centre back could prove to be a superb long term investment for the Premier League side.

Marcelo Bielsa has given plenty of opportunities to young players since taking over at Elland Road and he could help the Celtic youngster fulfil his potential as well.

It is no secret that Leeds will have to improve their defensive options this summer but they need to bring in someone who is ready to make an immediate impact on the first team.

Hjelde is more of a future prospect.

Leeds conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last season and they have conceded five goals in their season opener against Manchester United.

It is evident that the defence is a major weakness for them and it remains to be seen whether Bielsa can sort it out before the transfer window shuts.

