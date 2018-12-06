Leeds United winger Jack Clarke wanted by Chelsea and Manchester City

According to reports from the Daily Mirror (December 6, live blog, 07:03), Chelsea and Manchester City are keen to sign Jack Clarke from Leeds United.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, is said to be a long-term admirer of the highly rated winger.
Clarke made his debut for Leeds earlier this season under Marcelo Bielsa. The 18-year-old is yet to start a game in the Championship but he has now five games under his belt.
He is an exciting raw talent, and a player with a lot of potential. He recently provided his first assist for Leeds on Saturday, teeing up Pablo Hernandez to settle their Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.
The report claims that both Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to test Leeds’ resolve with a firm bid for the highly exciting winger.
Clarke has a deal with Leeds till 2021, and the Yorkshire club are under little pressure to sell him.
Leeds find themselves second in the Championship table, just one point behind Norwich City after 20 games. It makes sense for the youngster to continue his career under Bielsa.
Leeds have signed Jamal Blackman, Lewis Baker and Izzy Brown from Chelsea and Jack Harrison from Manchester city on loan this season.