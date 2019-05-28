Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United will listen to offers for Tom Pearce, fans react on Twitter

28 May, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United will listen to offers this summer transfer window for Tom Pearce.

The 21-year-old is a promising young left-back who spent the second half of the 2018-19 season out on loan with Scunthorpe United in League One.

He has come through the youth ranks at the club, and featured under Marcelo Bielsa last season.

The attacking-minded fullback has a contract at the Yorkshire club till 2022, but the report claims that the Whites will listen to bids for the young defender.

He left the club on a temporary basis to get more first-team exposure, and it seems he may not have a long term future at the club if Leeds get a good offer for him.

Pearce is an exciting young talent, and has shown flashes of brilliance whenever given an opportunity. However, Leeds have plenty of players – Barry Douglas, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Leif Davis – who can play in that role, and Pearce could be heading out of the exit door.

Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

