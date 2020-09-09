Leeds United will have to pay €40m for Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul this summer.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Udinese have turned down the first approach from Leeds United president Andrea Radrizzani.





The Italian outfit will only sell the midfielder for a fee of around €40 million and it will be interesting to see if Leeds come back with an improved offer for the player.

Marcelo Bielsa needs to add more creativity and depth to his midfield and De Paul could prove to be a quality signing for him.

Leeds United have already improved their attack with the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia and De Paul could improve them massively in the midfield.

The Whites have returned to the Premier League after 16 years and they will be looking to make their mark in the top flight next year. They must look to strengthen the side sufficiently before the new season starts.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder can play in the wide roles as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Marcelo Bielsa and his team.

Rodrigo de Paul is very effective in the final third with his key passes and through balls. Furthermore, the Argentine is an excellent dribbler as well and his ability to find the net from distance will add a new dimension to Leeds United’s attack.