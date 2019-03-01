Leeds United tipped to edge tight game against West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Friday aiming to return to the top of the table.
Marcelo Bielsa’s slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers in midweek and will be eager to get their promotion bid back on track. The Baggies head into the game fourth in the standings, four points behind Leeds.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes there will be little to choose between the two sides at Elland Road and has tipped Leeds to record a narrow 2-1 victory.
“It would have come as a blow to Leeds knowing that they could have started this game on top of the table, but they didn’t take their chance to beat QPR on Tuesday night,” he said.
“West Brom will also be reeling from the blow of losing at home to Sheffield United last week. They have struggled at The Hawthorns lately, though, and will probably be happy to be back on the road.
“That being said, I fancy Leeds to just about edge this one.”
Leeds haven’t beaten West Brom in their last five meetings in all competitions and were defeated 4-1 at the Hawthorns earlier this season.
Their last home victory over the Baggies came during the 1988/89 season.