Leeds United very close to signing Joško Gvardiol

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Josko Gvardiol.

The newly-promoted side have been linked with the young defender for a while now and it seems that they are close to getting the deal over the line.





According to reports (h/t sportwitness), the Whites have now submitted a €20m offer for the defender. German outfit RB Leipzig are keen on the player as well but their offer is around €17m.

Marcelo Bielsa needs to improve his defensive options this summer and Gvardiol should prove to be a quality long term addition.

The youngster is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him and a top-class coach like Marcelo Bielsa could help him fulfil his potential.

Leeds United will be hoping to make their mark in the Premier League next season and they have been quite active in the transfer market so far.

The Whites have already improved their attack with the signing of Rodrigo and it will be interesting to see if they can sufficiently strengthen their defence before the transfer window shuts.

Robin Koch has been signed from Freiberg as an alternative to Ben White and Gvardiol will add more depth to Bielsa’s back four.