Leeds United urged to sign Julian Draxler

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has urged the club to sign Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

The German midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at the French capital and he is expected to leave with his contract is set to expire in the summer.





Draxler will surely look to join a club where he can get more game time and a move to Leeds could be ideal for him.

The technically gifted midfielder can operate in a number of roles and he would be a useful addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad on a free transfer.

The Premier League side could definitely use more depth in the attacking midfield area and the former Schalke star would be a smart acquisition. The player has the ability and the potential and if the Whites can help him resurrect his career, they could have a bargain on their hands.

Prior to his move to Paris Saint-Germain, Draxler was rated as one of the most exciting young talents in European football but he has failed to live up to the expectations at the French club.

The 27-year-old is clearly lacking in confidence and regular game time at Leeds could help him recapture his form. Someone like Bielsa could help the midfielder kick start his career.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: “From what I’ve seen from him at PSG, I’d take him all day long.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball, he’s got a good turn of pace, he’s got international quality. These are the attributes you need.

“It’s a free contract. It’s only going to be wages and not a hefty fee.

“If you’re looking to strengthen and to bring players in that are going to push us further, then absolutely. If he’s available, you go and get him.”