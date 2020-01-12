Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United January transfer plans

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday. The Whites have now managed just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, but there’s nothing to suggest that the Yorkshire club should press the panic button yet.
However, there are certain holes that need to be filled, and Marcelo Bielsa has openly admitted that Leeds need a striker in the January transfer window.
The Argentine generally remains coy regarding transfer talks, but on this occasion he has made it clear that Leeds are lacking in depth in their forward line, after Eddie Nketiah’s departure. His loan deal was cut short and was recalled by his parent club, Arsenal.
“We have to fill the space that has been left by Eddie Nketiah going back to Arsenal,” Bielsa said, as quoted by The Mirror.
“The lack of having him on the bench is not something which cost us the game, but need to fill that place in the transfer window.”
So far, Leeds have been reportedly linked with moves for Southampton attacker Che Adams, Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp and Ivory coast international Yohan Boli.
Ideally, Bielsa would like to sign someone with a proven track record of either playing in the Championship or someone of a Premier League / top-level quality but finding it difficult to break into the first team, such as Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur.
While Bielsa needs a good back-up striker, the Argentine cannot guarantee him regular starts given how important Patrick Bamford has been for Leeds this season. It’s a tricky situation for him and Leeds.