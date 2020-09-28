Leeds United target Michael Cuisance reacts to claims he had an altercation with Robert Lewandowski in training

According to German newspaper Bild, Bayern Munich midfielder and Leeds United target Michael Cuisance had an altercation with Robert Lewandowski in training this morning.

The 21-year-old wasn’t pleased with a tackle from the striker after it left him on the floor, but he was ignored by the Polish star who didn’t offer an apology.





L’Equipe claims that Bayern manager Hansi Flick wrapped his arms around the youngster afterwards to calm him down, but the Leeds-linked player has played down the incident, reacting thus to the reports on Twitter:

😂😂😂😂😂 vous m’avez appris quelque chose 😂 — Michael Cuisance (@MichaelCUISANCE) September 28, 2020

Which translates to: “You taught me something.”

Players disagreeing with one another is a common scene during training sessions, and Cuisance is clearly surprised that reporters have made a big deal out of it.

All eyes are on the France youth international after it emerged that Leeds want to bring him to Elland Road, and every step of his henceforth will come under scrutiny.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign a midfielder before next Monday summer transfer deadline, and Cuisance’s ability to play in defensive and attacking roles appears to have attracted him.

The Bayern man isn’t new to controversies, and he will have to learn how to behave well if he wants to last under the no-nonsense Bielsa.

Cuisance forced his exit from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer after he was linked with Bayern by deliberately upseting his bosses and teammates.

He trained with open shoes, rejected handshakes from his teammates and pretended to be injured when he was included in the matchday squads, and he needs to behave better going forward.