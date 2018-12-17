Leeds United target Ibai Gomez will cost £8.9m

Leeds United suffered a massive blow after they lost Samuel Saiz midway through the season.
The Spaniard has already left the club to undergo a medical at Getafe, and he will join the La Liga club on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.
Marcelo Bielsa is seeking for a replacement, and if the latest reports are to be believed, Leeds are keen to sign Ibai Gomez in the January transfer window.
The 29-year-old has been in superb form for Alaves this season – scoring three goals and providing two assists from attacking midfield positions.
According to Mundo Deportivo, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the La Liga club will consider offers for him.
His value has soared because of his impressive form, and would cost £8.9 million, which is reportedly his release clause.
Leeds are on a five-game winning run, and are top of the Championship table, but they need quality and depth in the second-half of the season to sustain the momentum.
Given the injuries they have had this season, Bielsa simply cannot continue without making one or two, if not more, new signings in January.
Gomez is a dazzling winger, and is playing at the form of his life. The amount quoted should be within Leeds’s affordable price, and given they would recoup £6m from Saiz’s sale next summer, they simply cannot miss out on him.