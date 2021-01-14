Leeds United target Adama Traore will cost €40 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club this month.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the player could look to leave this month in search of regular first-team football.





Apparently, Traore is looking to establish himself in the national team squad ahead of the Euros this summer and he needs to play more often.

The Spanish international has started just ten Premier League games for Wolves and he is being monitored by several European clubs including Leeds United.

Wolves paid €20 million for Traore back in 2018, but they now want double that figure for a player who is contracted until the summer of 2023.

It is understandable why they want a sizeable profit on the winger, especially after his performances last season.

SL View: Would be the ideal move for all parties

The 24-year-old picked up four goals and nine assists and was one of the most exciting attackers in the league.

However, his form has dipped considerably this term and he is yet to pick up a goal or an assist in the Premier League.

Leeds could definitely use some attacking reinforcements this month, especially with summer signing Rodrigo failing to make the desired impact.

If Traore manages to regain his confidence and sharpness, he could transform the Leeds attack during the second half of the season with his pace and flair.

Furthermore, Traore’s direct style of play is likely to fit in with Bielsa’s free-flowing attacking football.

The Spaniard will get more opportunities to bomb forward and take on opposition players as compared to his role at Wolves, who prefer to sit deep and play counter-attacking football.