Leeds United set for a difficult night against Swansea City

Leeds United host Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday aiming to get their bid for automatic promotion back on track.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been overtaken by Norwich City at the top of the table after winning just one of their last four games.
Leeds drew at Swansea earlier in the season and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped the Welsh club to grab another point with a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.
“Leeds have got to do something to get back to winning ways,” he said.
“The Daniel James transfer saga will provide a nice little narrative to this, but I don’t think this will be as straightforward for Leeds as they might think, playing against a Swansea side that has been dismantled over the course of the season, whose aim is to finish safely in mid-table.
“Leeds would have sat and watched the East Anglian derby and seen Norwich come away with a 3-0 win over Ipswich that put them back to the top of the table so they’ll want to win this, but I’m going for a draw.”
Leeds have won just one of their last four meetings with Swansea and they could be set for more frustration on Wednesday.
The Swans remain on the fringe of the race for the play-offs and look capable of picking up a point at Elland Road.