Leeds United submit offer for Ze Luis

Leeds United are interested in signing the Cape Verde striker Ze Luis this month.
According to Championat (translated by HITC), the Championship outfit have already submitted a bid for the forward.
Ze Luis has been in fine form for Spartak Moscow this season and he should prove to be a quality addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He has scored 11 goals for his club this season.
The attacker will bring some much needed pace, strength and aerial prowess with him and Bielsa will have a different option up front. The likes of Roofe and Bamford are different type of players and Ze Luis could be a great option off the bench.
The report claims that Leeds’ offer for the player is around £10.5million.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites can agree on a deal with his club. The player might be tempted to play in English football.
Also, Leeds are favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League right now.
Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to the potential arrival of Ze Luis on Twitter.
no chance of that mate
— Armo ☀️🌙 (@Jordan_Armo) January 22, 2019
12 mill 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Steve Procter💛💙💛💙💛💙 (@steveprocter2) January 22, 2019
Maybe not this guy , but I would be really surprised if AR doesn’t spend some serious cash if the right player is available. We may never have a better chance to get up and the rewards that go with it.
— Alan Mills (@alanjmills) January 22, 2019
I’d be shocked if we spent more than £4-5 on a player in this window? Would certainly be a surprise signing.
— Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) January 22, 2019
Unlikely, as you say especially because of the figures being bandied about
— Jettatura 💙💛 (@J3tt4tur4) January 22, 2019
Bloody hell get him signed up! If we lose Roofe and Balsawood Bamford still injured we’ve only got Roberts. We’d be fooked.
— WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) January 22, 2019
This is our new Tony Yeboah. Very experienced in dealing with sneaky people like Bielsa after living in Russia 😂
— RON 💙💛 (@rontecarlo) January 22, 2019