Leeds United struggling to offload Ouasim Bouy and Vurnon Anita

Now that the season is underway, and now that Leeds are firing all cylinders (four wins out of five in the Championship), can we say that the Whites have done excellent business this summer?
Summer signing Ben White has been rock solid at the back, while Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa have shown flashes of brilliance as well.
With the European transfer window still open, Leeds are now looking to offload some of their unwanted players. And therein lies a big problem.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, both Ouasim Bouy and Vurnon Anita could end up staying at Leeds United.
Both the players are not in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans, and the club is keen to offload them. However, there is a lack of interest in the Leeds pair. As a result, the duo could stay at Elland Road.
Surely, it is a huge blow for the two players, and the situation is hardly ideal for them. They have dropped way down the pecking order at the club, and have a negligible chance of playing for the first-team again.
In such a scenario, they will have to wait again till January to secure a move elsewhere. And even then, there is no guarantee that any potential club will look to sign them.
It is a blow for Leeds as well, as surely the Whites want to get the pair out of the door in order to reduce the wage bill.