Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford raves about teammate Kemar Roofe

Leeds United signing Patrick Bamford believes he might have to wait to get into the starting lineup because of Kemar Roofe’s brilliant performances.
The 25-year-old Leeds striker has been sensational for Marcelo Bielsa’s team so far. He also managed to pick up the man of the match awards against both Stoke City and Derby County so far.
Bamford realizes that Roofe has had a whole pre-season with the club and he is much sharper right now. Also, his form makes it tough for Bielsa to drop him. However, the former Boro striker is content with his role right now and he is willing to be patient.
He said: “He (Roofe) has had the whole of pre-season with the manager, working on his ideas. If anything, bringing in new faces ups everyone’s game and that can only be good for the team. He [Kemar Roofe] was brilliant at Derby and took his goals brilliantly. I have to wait a little bit to play but I’m ready whenever.”
Bamford scored his first goal in a Leeds United shirt against Bolton Wanderers last night and he will be feeling a lot more confident about his position in the team now.
It will be interesting to see whether he can take Roofe’s place in the side going forward. The increase in competition will help Leeds as a club and improve the players as well.