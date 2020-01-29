Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin shares his first impression of Elland Road’s matchday atmosphere

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship following a 3-2 win over Millwall at Elland Road last night.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side found themselves trailing 2-0 heading into the break, but they bounced back in extraordinary style, scoring thrice in 18 minutes to secure their 16th league win of the season.
Loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin was on ground to watch his new side, and he was impressed with the Elland Road atmosphere.
The Frenchman reacted thus on Twitter after the game:
What a first special night for me here, and I haven't even played yet 😍🤩 Atmosphere is incredible credit to you all 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 #MOT pic.twitter.com/GUzNZ3oVjU
— Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) January 28, 2020
Leeds have the option to sign Augustin on a permanent basis, and the RP Leipzig striker will hope to impress Bielsa in the next four months.
Helping the Whites seal Premier League Promotion with some goals will definitely see him seal a move in the summer, and it will be interesting to see how he fares following his struggles at AS Monaco.
The France youth international scored just once in 13 appearances at the Ligue 1 club, but he has a huge potential and could turn to one of the best strikers around if Bielsa manages to get the best out of him.