Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban wanted by Trabzonspor

According to reports from Fotomac, Trabzonspor are interested in signing Caleb Ekuban from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old striker has dropped down the pecking order at the Yorkshire club behind Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford.
The Ghana forward is yet to feature this season for Leeds, and the player doesn’t feature in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.
The report claims that the Turkish club have started talks over the transfer of the striker who has been on Leeds’s books since the summer of 2017.
Good move for Ekuban
He started 12 matches and made eight substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds last season, scoring one goal.
Bielsa has done well this summer to trim the squad and shift out unwanted players. The Argentine already has two quality strikers, and it is hard to see Ekuban getting the nod ahead of them both this season.
Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Leeds are looking to offload him and it would make sense for the 24-year-old striker to move to Trabzonspor in Turkey.