Leeds United still interested in signing Liverpool winger Ryan Kent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claimed earlier this summer that the days of Ryan Kent moving out on loan is over as he feels the 22-year-old needs to settle down at a club.
With only two days left for the transfer window to slam shut, Liverpool are looking to offload the winger who impressed heavily last season at Glasgow Rangers.
Klopp, the Champions League winning manager with the Reds, is true to his words. A move to Ibrox on loan is out of the question, but a permanent deal could be sanctioned by the club.
According to the ever-reliable James Pearce, who has joined The Athletic UK, Liverpool want close to £10million for the winger, with Leeds one of the clubs interested in signing him.
Ryan Kent could leave before the deadline but not available for loan. #LFC want close to £10million for the winger, who has attracted interest from Leeds among others. If suitable offer not tabled Reds intend to keep him for season ahead.
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 6, 2019
According to Football Insider, the Whites are in talks with Liverpool over landing Kent as a replacement for Kemar Roofe, who joined Anderlecht yesterday.
Liverpool would be happy to keep Kent with them for the coming season in case they do not receive any suitable offer.
Klopp is an admirer of the winger, and had hailed him as a ‘fantastic football player’ last season.
“Now he is at Glasgow Rangers and that works really well because Ryan is a fantastic football player and still very young,” said Klopp to the club’s official website.
It remains to be seen whether Leeds can move quickly and secure a deal for him before the transfer window closes on Thursday.