Leeds United still in the hunt to sign Aston Villa forward Albert Adomah

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has reportedly told Albert Adomah that he can leave on deadline day.
According to reports from TEAMtalk the Villa forward has no shortage of options with Championship rivals Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough all keen for his signature.
Leeds United have already signed Izzy Brown and it remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa makes any late move for Adomah. The chances are highly unlikely but Leeds had been in talks with Adomah at the start of August, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The Whites are flying high at the moment, with Bielsa’s side producing great attacking displays. Adomah would add some extra quality out wide for Leeds.
He enjoyed his best ever scoring season for Villa in 2017/18 but has now gone 20 games without a goal. He recently missed a penalty in the midweek loss to Burton Albion in the EFL Cup as well.
Aston Villa have signed Yannick Bolasie and Anwar El-Ghazi on loan this month, and the Ghana international could still leave with just a few hours left until the transfer window closes.