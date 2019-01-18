Leeds United still in the hunt for Daniel James and Callum O’Dowda

Leeds United signed Kiko Casilla on a free transfer from Real Madrid on Thursday, and Marcelo Bielsa will now be looking for further additions in January.
Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda signed a new contract at the club on Thursday, but according to the ever reliable Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, the 23-year-old is still an option for the Whites.
Bolstering the attacking options is one of Marcelo Bielsa’s top priorities in January, following the departures of Lewis Baker and Samuel Saiz, and O’Dowda is seen as a potential option.
same situation. James number one target but yet to meet his valuation. O’Dowda on the list of alternatives.
However, Swansea City’s Daniel James remains as the Yorkshire club’s number one target this month. Leeds have retained an interest in the exciting winger, but they are “yet to meet his valuation”.
It remains to be seen whether Leeds will continue to consider O’Dowda as an option after he committed his future to the club.
He signed a 12-month extension, which means Leeds will have to pay a far higher fee than they would otherwise have done. James remains as the prime target, and the Welsh international would cost around £3million.