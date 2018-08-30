Leeds United sign young Chelsea striker Brown on loan

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Chelsea striker Izzy Brown on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, although he’ll be hoping for more playing time with the Whites. Brown was used sparingly by Albion boss Chris Hughton in 2017/18 – racking up little over 300 minutes of Premier League – but he may fare better in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.
The England u20 international joined Chelsea from West Bromwich Albion in 2013 and has risen through the youth ranks to the fringes of the first-team, making just one appearance at senior level. Brown has turned out 32 times for the u23 and has embarked upon a number of loan moves away from Stamford Bridge in order to get competitive first-team football – Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United, Huddersfield, Brighton.
His new club Leeds are currently top of the Championship table with 13 points from five games this season. United have scored more goals (14) than any other team, so Brown is joining the perfect attacking side. Last season, he failed to get off the mark in his limited time for Brighton, but Leeds should be a different story if he can force his way into the starting eleven.
