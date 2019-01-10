Leeds United should now move for January target Fran Sol

Last month, The Mirror reported that Leeds, Celtic and Rangers are tracking the former Real Madrid youngster Fran Sol.
Marcelo Bielsa has hinted in his latest press conference that he would welcome new additions if he finds players with better quality than what he has at his disposal.
With that in mind, it’s the perfect time now for the Yorkshire club to move for the 26-year-old forward.
The Willem II hitman has scored 17 goals in 20 starts for the Dutch outfit across all competitions this season, and he would be a terrific addition to the side.
Ideally, Leeds need players in two positions – a like for like replacement for Samu Saiz, and a solid goalkeeper. However, Bielsa could also look to sign a striker in January.
Patrick Bamford is out injured again, having only returned from a three-month layoff, and Tyler Roberts could be in the no 10 role going forward. It leaves Keamr Roofe as the only reliable goalscorer in the side.
With Leeds, the Championship leader, aiming for promotion, surely the board must back the Argentine to sign players and keep the momentum going for the rest of the season.
Sol is out of contract this summer and therefore would be available at a knockdown price. Furthermore, both Celtic and Rangers have signed strikers already, with the Bhoys adding two new players, while the Gers snapped up Jermain Defoe on loan.
The Spanish striker would be a fantastic addition for the club, and with the Old Firm clubs out of the way, the time is perfect for Leeds to make a move.