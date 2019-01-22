Leeds United should move for Celtic target Maryan Shved

Last week Leeds completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer.
If the reports are to be believed the Whites are looking to bolster their attacking line up, and Swansea City’s Daniel James is being considered as a potential option.
The Mirror reported that Leeds have a limited budget this month, and the Yorkshire club won’t sanction a deal for the 21-year-old if they don’t feel they’re getting value for money.
With that in mind, an outside the box name Leeds could consider is Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved.
The Scottish Sun reported recently that Scottish Champions Celtic have been offered the chance to sign the Karpaty Lviv winger in January.
The 21-year-old right winger is set to leave this month. And Leeds should make a move for him who will cost in the region of £2 million.
He is a player who appears to have a big future, having scored eight goals in 18 games this season, and having been named Karparty’s Player of the Year for 2018.
At the price quoted above, surely Leeds can land a bargain, and is worth a gamble. Some of the Leeds’ best bargains have been players from abroad, and Bielsa can seal a masterstroke by moving quickly for him.