Leeds United should make a late move for Matthew Pennington on loan

21 August, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Everton, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his desire to sign one or two players before the end of this month. While signing a midfielder is one of Bielsa’s top priorities this month, the Argentine could be looking to add a centre-back as well.

The Whites have the likes of Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper, and Pontus Jansson as first choice centre-backs. Bielsa could still look to add another player to bring depth and quality to the side.

With that in mind, now is the right time for Leeds to make a move for Matthew Pennington on loan yet again.

Earlier this month, Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Leeds were in talks to sign Matthew Pennington on loan for the second time.

Pennington joined Leeds from Everton last season on loan and played 24 times in a campaign affected by an ankle ligament injury.

The 23-year-old has little prospect of playing for Everton this season following the arrivals of Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma on the deadline day.

He showed early promise at Leeds last season, and another loan move would be beneficial for his development. Another loan spell at Elland Road won’t do any harm to the player or to the club.

