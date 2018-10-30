Leeds United should look to sign Tom Heaton

Leeds United must look to sign Tom Heaton in January.
The Championship outfit are in desperate need of a reliable keeper and the Burnley man would be ideal.
Heaton has lost his starting berth to Pope and Hart and he needs to move in order to play regularly.
Before his injury, he was one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League and he could be a sensational signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been quite error-prone this season and the youngster’s game time needs to be managed carefully.
Clearly he is not ready to start week in week out for a side that wants to win the league and play in the Premier League.
Someone like Heaton will bring much needed experience and leadership to the side as well along with his obvious quality.
Bielsa could pull off a masterstroke if he signs the Premier League goalkeeper in January. Given his situation at Burnley, he is unlikely to cost a lot either.
He would totally transform Leeds during the second half of the season if the move goes through.