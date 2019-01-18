Leeds United should join the race to sign Che Adams

According to reports from the The Mirror, as many as 12 clubs are showing keen interest in signing one of the in-form players in the Championship this season, Che Adams.
A host of Championship and Premier League clubs watched the 22-year-old score his 13th goal of the season during Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Surely, Leeds United must join the race and make a tempting offer for him.
The Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bolster his attacking department in January and should consider making a move for Adams.
The former Sheffield United star is in the form of his life after Garry Monk converted him from a winger to an out an out centre-forward.
Bielsa admires players who can play in versatile roles, and Adam’s ability to score goals from out wide and even in the number 10 role makes him a perfect fit for Leeds.
In recent weeks, Leeds have been linked with wide attacking players (an area of concern for Bielsa) like Daniel James and Callum O’Dowda, but surely Adams would be a far better option than them.
He has a proven track record in the Championship and he can take his game to the next level under a world class manager like Bielsa.
Leeds must join the race to sign Adams in January. The Whites are leading the Championship table and signing a player of his ability will make them an even stronger force.