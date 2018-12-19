Leeds United should join Derby County in the race for Everton defender Mason Holgate

Earlier this week, the Liverpool Echo reported that Everton boss Marco Silva has told Mason Holgate that he can find a new club in January.
Holgate made five Premier League appearances this season, but dropped down the pecking order behind Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Yerry Mina and Phil Jagielka.
The 22-year-old has not even been a part of the matchday squad since mid-October. The Toffees are now prepared to send him on loan so that the youngster can get some playing time.
According to reports from the Derby Telegraph, Fulham and Derby County are showing interest in signing Holgate on a temporary basis.
Leeds United should join the race too, and try to lure him to Elland Road in January. The Yorkshire club have a good relationship with Everton having signed Matthew Pennington last season on loan.
Leeds United have struggling with injuries at the moment, with Marcelo Bielsa is currently without Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Gaetano Berardi, and Luke Ayling.
The Argentine may feel the need to sign a centre-back in January, to add depth and quality to the squad, and certainly Holgate would be a smart addition.
Bielsa opted against signing a centre-back in the summer, but the present situation could force him dip into the market in January.
Holgate would be a smart signing and his arrival could ensure the squad is strong enough to push for promotion till the end.