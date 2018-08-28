Leeds United should consider signing Josh Onomah on loan from Tottenham

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bolster his midfield option, and the Argentine is looking to sign a player from the Premier League.
Clubs in the English Football League can sign players on loan till the end of the month, and Leeds could be in the market to bring one more player to the squad.
With that in mind, the Argentine should not hesitate to make a move for Josh Onomah on loan. Bielsa said earlier this season that he would not use his good relationship with either Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino to poach players from their clubs.
However, with time running out, he should re-consider the transfer strategy and bring Onomah to Elland Road.
The 21-year-old joined Villa on loan last season but failed to make an impact for Steve Bruce’s side. Pochettino is reluctant to send Onomah on loan to Villa again, but he could be open to letting the youngster go elsewhere. And certainly, he would be more than happy to send him on loan to Leeds if Bielsa can assure regular game time.
Onomah, who earns £30,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com, is a highly talented midfielder who can also play out on the flank. There is no doubt about his potential, and he could grow into a better player under the tutelage of Bielsa.
The move could work well for all parties involved, and Bielsa must use his personal contact to sign the youngster on loan before Friday.