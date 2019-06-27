Blog Columns Site News Leeds United set to sign Jack Harrison

Leeds United set to sign Jack Harrison

27 June, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Manchester City, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are set to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City this week.

According to Leeds Live, Marcelo Bielsa is keen on bringing the player back to Elland Road.

Harrison was on loan at Leeds last term and he managed to impress with his performances.

He should prove to be a quality addition for Leeds. He knows the league and the club well and he should be able to make an instant impact.

The report adds that it will be Leeds’s first summer signing and the player’s camp are confident that the loan deal will be sanctioned.

Manchester City won’t be able to offer him first team football and therefore it makes no sense for them to deny him a loan move.

Leeds United are close to selling Jack Clarke to Tottenham this summer and Harrison will be needed more often next season.

It will be interesting to see if Bielsa decides to bring in another quality winger to replace Clarke now.

Here is how some of the Leeds United fans have reacted to the news about Jack Harrison’s potential signing on Twitter.

Pictured: Paris Saint-Germain teenager Raphael Nya signs for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves fans react to links with Memphis Depay

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com