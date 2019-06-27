Leeds United set to sign Jack Harrison

Leeds United are set to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City this week.
According to Leeds Live, Marcelo Bielsa is keen on bringing the player back to Elland Road.
Harrison was on loan at Leeds last term and he managed to impress with his performances.
He should prove to be a quality addition for Leeds. He knows the league and the club well and he should be able to make an instant impact.
The report adds that it will be Leeds’s first summer signing and the player’s camp are confident that the loan deal will be sanctioned.
Manchester City won’t be able to offer him first team football and therefore it makes no sense for them to deny him a loan move.
Leeds United are close to selling Jack Clarke to Tottenham this summer and Harrison will be needed more often next season.
It will be interesting to see if Bielsa decides to bring in another quality winger to replace Clarke now.
Here is how some of the Leeds United fans have reacted to the news about Jack Harrison’s potential signing on Twitter.
Plus tbh the fact bielsa demanded him back is enough as far as I’m concerned
— samuel gallagher (@samuelgallaghe2) June 26, 2019
Player that knows the club, who knows what is expected of him and his teammates.. happy with him tbh.
— Jay 💙💛 (@JLP0302) June 25, 2019
His ball to Roofe in the PO Semi’s was nuts, more of that next season please.
— Simon💙💛 (@Si_Plow) June 25, 2019
If he’s good enough for bielsa he’s good enough for me
— Tariq Jabbar (@TariqJabbar80) June 25, 2019
He got better and better towards the end of the campaign.
— Ryan🇮🇹 (@RLB_500) June 25, 2019