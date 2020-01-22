Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United set to sign Ian Poveda this week

22 January, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United fans are desperate for some January transfer activity, and the latest update from Adam Pope and Phil Hay will surely excite them.

According to BBC Sport journalist Pope, Manchester City starlet Ian Poveda is expected to sign for Leeds United this week.

Patrick Bamford remains as the club’s only recognised striker and even he has been wasteful in front of goal this season. Bielsa needs a solid cover or maybe an upgrade on Bamford to add depth and quality to the side.

Leeds have tried and failed in their attempt to sign Che Adams this month while links with Andy Gray is trudging along at a tiresome pace.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has provided an update on Poveda.

The 19-year-old skilful winger has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road this month, with the Daily Mail even reporting that a deal has been agreed for him.

Torino and Parma are also interested in signing Poveda, but it seems Leeds are winning the race for his signature. Poveda may not be the proven goalscorer the fans are crying out for, but his record of 19 goals in 85 youth appearances suggest he can be a smart option for Bielsa.

