Leeds United set to sign Ian Poveda this week

Leeds United fans are desperate for some January transfer activity, and the latest update from Adam Pope and Phil Hay will surely excite them.
According to BBC Sport journalist Pope, Manchester City starlet Ian Poveda is expected to sign for Leeds United this week.
Southampton reject 3rd offer from #lufc for Che Adams. Deal understood to be sizeable loan fee with option to buy for £20m if promoted.
Club confident of bringing a forward in as they look at domestic & international market.
Man City winger Ian Paveda set to sign this week. pic.twitter.com/oBdlUY4tWW
— Adam Pope (@apopey) January 22, 2020
Patrick Bamford remains as the club’s only recognised striker and even he has been wasteful in front of goal this season. Bielsa needs a solid cover or maybe an upgrade on Bamford to add depth and quality to the side.
Leeds have tried and failed in their attempt to sign Che Adams this month while links with Andy Gray is trudging along at a tiresome pace.
Phil Hay of The Athletic has provided an update on Poveda.
looking good that one
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 22, 2020
The 19-year-old skilful winger has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road this month, with the Daily Mail even reporting that a deal has been agreed for him.
Torino and Parma are also interested in signing Poveda, but it seems Leeds are winning the race for his signature. Poveda may not be the proven goalscorer the fans are crying out for, but his record of 19 goals in 85 youth appearances suggest he can be a smart option for Bielsa.