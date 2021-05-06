Leeds United set to bid for Ozan Tufan

Leeds United are thought to be interested in signing the Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan.

According to fotomac, the Premier League side are expected to submit a considerable bid for the 26-year-old midfielder once the season is over.





The report further states that Leeds are looking to sign the player before the European Championship begins.

Tufan has a contract with Fenerbahce until the summer of 2023 and the Turkish outfit will not want to let him leave for cheap.

The midfielder has five goals and nine assists to his name in the Turkish League so far this season and he could be a superb addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield.

The Whites are lacking someone who can add creativity and goals from the centre of the park and Tufan would be an ideal fit.

Leeds have recently been linked with a similar player in Rodrigo de Paul as well.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing.

Udinese were reluctant to sell De Paul during the summer transfer window and he might be a more expensive option compared to Tufan.

The 26-year-old Turkish midfielder has already proven himself domestically and he will probably be tempted to try out a new challenge in the Premier League now.

Apparently, Spanish teams are also following the 26-year-old and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can fend off the competition and secure his services in the coming months.

