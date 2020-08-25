Leeds United secure verbal agreement to sign Rodrigo

Leeds United are all set to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia this summer.

According to the reliable Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, the Whites have now secured a verbal agreement with Valencia.





The 29-year-old is expected to sign a long term contract with Leeds United soon.

Rodrigo picked up seven goals and eleven assists for the Spanish outfit last season and he should prove to be a quality addition to Leeds United’s attack.

Marcelo Bielsa needed to improve his attacking options before the start of the Premier League season and he will be delighted with the capture of Rodrigo.

It will be interesting to see how the Spaniard settles into English football. He has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact for Leeds next season.

Leeds struggled with the lack of goalscoring options in the Championship this past season and signing a quality forward was a top priority for them.

Rodrigo can play anywhere across the front three and his style of play should help him settle into Bielsa’s system with ease.

The hardworking forward will add goals, creativity and work rate to the side. Rodrigo should prove to be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Bamford next season.