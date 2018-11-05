Leeds United scouted Argentine striker Ezequiel Ponce on Saturday

Leeds United scouts were present during Saturday’s Greek Super League game between Panathinaikos and AEK Athens to watch AS Roma striker Ezequiel Ponce, according to Club Call.
The 21-year-old is currently on his third season-long loan away from the Serie A side, and once played under Whites boss Marco Bielsa at Lille last season.
The Argentine manager seems to be keen on reuniting with his countryman given his huge potential and promising talents, and Leeds scout will most likely keep running the rule over him for a couple of games before a final decision is reached.
Ponce, once tagged the next Batistuta, has scored five goals in eight appearances for AEK, but wasn’t able to find the net in Saturday’s goalless draw.
Rangers, Udinese, Fiorentina and Borussia Dortmund reportedly also had their scouts at the game, but it’s not sure if they came to watch the Argentine striker.
A serious knee injury stalled Ponce’s progress upon his arrival at Roma from Newell’s Old Boys in 2015, but he seems to be slowly rediscovering his magic in front of goal, and Bielsa reckons he can help bring out the best in him.
Leeds are currently top of the Championship table after eight wins, six draws and two losses, and the manager could look to bring attacking reinforcements in January in order to finish the campaign strong and earn promotion to the English Premier League.