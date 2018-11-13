Leeds United scout reportedly watched Benfica forward Chris Willock on Saturday

Leeds United sent a scout to watch Porto’s win over Braga on Saturday, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, and it has now emerged that the Whites representative watched Benfica forward Chris Willock earlier in the day.
As reported by Scouts In Attendance, the former Arsenal ace was scouted during the Portuguese’s B team defeat to Penafiel, and it seems Leeds aren’t ready to give up on him having earlier tried to sign him on loan during the January transfer window.
#lufc scout at Porto v Braga on Sat had watched 20yo Benfica FW Chris Willock in B team defeat to Penafiel earlier that day… Leeds tried to sign him before he went to Portugal pic.twitter.com/8GvFaEUdrL
— Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) November 12, 2018
The England youth international left Arsenal last summer to sign a five-year contract with then Portuguese champions, but has since struggled to break into the first team.
Lack of first-team playing opportunities forced Willock out of north London in the first place as he chose to run down his contract despite spending 12 years at the club.
Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Everton were reportedly keen to sign Willock, but he chose to move to Benfica instead.
A move back to England will surely appeal to the talented youngster, but it remains to be seen if Leeds will eventually make another move as they continue to run the rule over him.
Given the quality currently available to manager Marco Bielsa, Willock doesn’t have a chance of breaking into the starting lineup, but he’s one for the future considering his huge potential, and moving for him could end up benefitting Leeds going forward.