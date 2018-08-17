Pundit eyeing tasty bookie-basher as Leeds United face Rotherham United

Leeds United host Rotherham United on Saturday aiming to continue their flying start to the Championship season.
New manager Marcelo Bielsa’s style of football has worked wonders so far, with Leeds recording impressive victories over Stoke City and Derby County.
Rotherham bounced back from an opening day defeat at Brentford with a narrow victory over Ipswich Town, but they are likely to find things tough at Elland Road this weekend.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has been impressed with his former team this term and has tipped his former side to secure a 3-0 win against the Millers (17/2 with Sky Bet).
“I think it’s tentatively fair to say that Leeds are looking good,” he said.
“Their demolition of Derby last weekend proved their victory over Stoke on opening day was no fluke and it’s just about whether they can maintain that level now.
“Rotherham got a massive win over Ipswich last weekend, but it’s hard to see them matching Leeds if Marcelo Bielsa’s side play the way they have been so far.
“This should be a comfortable home win.”
Leeds did the double over Rotherham when the two sides last met back in 2016/17 and they are heavily fancied to pick up another three points this weekend.
The home side are priced at 4/9 to win the game, with Rotherham on offer at 11/2 and the draw available at 18/5.