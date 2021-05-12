Leeds United remain interested in Miguel Gutierrez

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez.

The highly rated youngster is expected to be a part of Zinedine Zidane’s first team plans next season but El Espanol are reporting that the Premier League side are interested in signing the youngster this summer.





The young defender needs regular first team action in order to continue his development and it will be interesting to see if he can get the required opportunities at Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Gutierrez will be competing with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo for the starting berth and perhaps a loan move away from Real Madrid would be ideal for him next season.

Working with a top class coach like Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds could help him improve his game and continue his development.

Young players like Pascal Struijk and Kalvin Phillips have excelled under the coaching of Bielsa this season and the Argentine manager could have a similar impact on Gutierrez.

It is no secret that Leeds could use some defensive depth next season and the 19 year old left back on a loan deal would be an inexpensive and useful addition.

Real Madrid rate the player quite highly and they are unlikely to sell him permanently. A loan deal would be ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen how the defender’s situation unfolds over the coming weeks.