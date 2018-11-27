Leeds fancied to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship

Leeds United host Reading on Tuesday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the game third in the table, three points behind leaders Norwich City.
Pontus Jansson will miss the match with a foot injury, but Liam Cooper is fine after receiving treatment to his knee during the second half of Saturday’s win against Bristol City.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes Leeds will prove to strong for Reading and has backed them to record a 2-0 victory (6/1 with Sky Bet).
“It took a red card for Leeds to eventually get past Bristol City on Saturday but, considering the injury problems they have at the back and in goal, it would have been a very pleasing win for Bielsa,” he said.
“It was just a second clean sheet of the season for Reading at Wigan, but that was up against a side who had lost four games on the spin.
“This is a far tougher task and I reckon Leeds will claim all three points.”
Leeds picked up just one point from their two meetings last term, losing 1-0 at Elland Road before drawing 2-2 away from home later in the season.
The home side are priced at 2/5 to win the game, with Reading on offer at 13/2 and the draw available at 19/5.