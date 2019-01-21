Leeds United react to YEP report on Daniel James

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after Phil Hay reported that the Whites are determined to sign Daniel James this month.
The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that the Yorkshire club have turned their attention to sign Swansea City’s highly rated winger in the January transfer window.
Last week, Leeds completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer. They are now looking to capture other targets as Leeds are aiming to win promotion to the Premier League.
The report claims that Leeds are “determined” to sign the 21-year-old this month, and that they will attempt to “reach an agreement” over a transfer fee with their Championship rivals in the coming days.
Swansea are demanding for a fee in excess of £3m for James, and they are reluctant to offload him. However, James is Marcelo Bielsa’s number one target, and Leeds are looking to snap him up as early as within this week.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
Would be a good signing. A lot of flare and pace from him and already has championship experience
— Luke townend (@Luketownend2) January 20, 2019
Get him in before Tuesday !!!
— L33D5 UN1T3D (@LeeTate764) January 20, 2019
I like the fact that he doesn’t dismiss our interest. He’s clearly leaving the door open to that offer.
— Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) January 20, 2019
We need him ASAP.
— Stephen Lewis (@vegansmithsfan) January 20, 2019
Him and Clarke on the wings could be dangerous
— mark Flather (@markfla82) January 20, 2019