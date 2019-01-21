Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United react to YEP report on Daniel James

21 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after Phil Hay reported that the Whites are determined to sign Daniel James this month.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that the Yorkshire club have turned their attention to sign Swansea City’s highly rated winger in the January transfer window.

Last week, Leeds completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer. They are now looking to capture other targets as Leeds are aiming to win promotion to the Premier League.

The report claims that Leeds are “determined” to sign the 21-year-old this month, and that they will attempt to “reach an agreement” over a transfer fee with their Championship rivals in the coming days.

Swansea are demanding for a fee in excess of £3m for James, and they are reluctant to offload him. However, James is Marcelo Bielsa’s number one target, and Leeds are looking to snap him up as early as within this week.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

