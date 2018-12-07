Pundit eyes tempting bookie-basher as Leeds United host QPR

Leeds United host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship table.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the game second in the standings, one point behind leaders Norwich City.
They have won their last three games without conceding a goal and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes they will extend that run courtesy of a 2-0 victory this weekend (7/1 with Sky Bet).
“Leeds haven’t been quite as convincing lately as they were earlier on in the season, but they are still winning and are right up in the thick of things at the top,” he said.
“QPR will have been really disappointed to lose at home to a struggling Hull side, because those are the kinds of games you need to win if you want to make any impression on the top six. This should be a comfortable enough win for Leeds.”
Leeds did the double over QPR last season, winning 3-1 away from home and 2-0 at Elland Road.
The home side are priced at 4/6 to win the game, with QPR on offer at 4/1 and the draw available at 29/10.