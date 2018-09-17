Leeds United predicted starting line-up vs Preston

Marcelo Bielsa may need to tweak his team when Leeds United will face Preston North End on Tuesday night.
League leaders Leeds will be up against second-from-bottom Preston at Elland Road in the second of three matches in eight days.
According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites will be without four of their senior players for the clash against Preston.
Leeds will miss the services of Gaetano Berardi, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez for Tuesday night’s fixture, while Patrick Bamford remains a long-term absentee.
While Leeds are strong favourites ahead of Tuesday’s match, there will be no room for complacency.
Preston have beaten the Whites in a competitive game since Bielsa was appointed, knocking them out of the Carabao Cup.
Gjanni Alioski performed poorly at The Den at the weekend as Leeds managed a 1-1 draw. Stuart Dallas should perhaps get the opportunity to make a rare start.
Adam Forshaw made his return at the weekend and he could replace Mateusz Klich in the central midfield role.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Forshaw, Dallas, Saiz, Harrison, Roberts.