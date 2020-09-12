Leeds United predicted line-up vs Liverpool

Leeds United will face champions Liverpool at Anfield in their opening game of the brand new Premier League season on Saturday.

The Whites are making a return to the top flight after a 16-year absence, and Premier League fans are eager to see how they fare under a world-class manager in Marcelo Bielsa.





Ahead of the match, Bielsa has hailed Liverpool as one of the best teams in the world but at the same time has made it clear that they are unfazed at the prospect of playing at Anfield, saying ‘it is only Anfield if it is full.’

The Argentine has been quick to strengthen his Leeds’ side since their promotion, and club owner Andrea Radrizzani has backed the Leeds boss with funds in the transfer market.

Rodrigo and Robin Koch have arrived as Leeds’ two most high profile additions, and there could be more to follow, with Leeds still having some £35-50m in their kitty to spend.

Bielsa said ahead of the match that both of his new signings are ready to play, but it is unlikely that he would start with Rodrigo, the club-record signing from Valencia.

The Argentine likes his new signings to settle in, and therefore the supremely talented Rodrigo could be given time to adjust himself in the new system.

Patrick Bamford is expected to start alongside Helder Costa and Jack Harrison, while Tyler Roberts, 21, could be dropped to the bench.

Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Klich, Phillips, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford, Costa.